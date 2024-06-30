Home
Homesportscricket

After Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20Is post historic World Cup 2024 win

While Kohli announced his retirement minutes after the historic triumph, India captain Rohit Sharma announced it in the official post match press conference.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 June 2024, 11:45 IST

After two of India's greatest ever cricketers - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their T20I retirements on Saturday, India's star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has also announced his retirement from shortest format of the game on Sunday.

In a posted on Instagram, Jadeja said, "With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. "

While Kohli announced his retirement minutes after the historic triumph, India captain Rohit Sharma announced it in the official post match press conference. 

Published 30 June 2024, 11:45 IST
CricketRavindra JadejaT20 World Cup

