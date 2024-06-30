After Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20Is post historic World Cup 2024 win

After two of India's greatest ever cricketers - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their T20I retirements on Saturday, India's star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has also announced his retirement from shortest format of the game on Sunday.

In a posted on Instagram, Jadeja said, "With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. "