Ahmedabad T20: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl

<p>South African skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and put India into bat in the fifth and the final T20 at Ahmedabad. </p><p>India made three changes with Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar coming for Shubman Gill, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.</p><p>India lead the five-match series 2-1 and the contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be their last assignment for the calendar year.</p><p>India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series starting on January 11.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India</strong>: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah</p><p><strong>South Africa</strong>: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (capt), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.</p>