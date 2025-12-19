Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ahmedabad T20: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl

India made three changes with Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar coming for Shubman Gill, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 13:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 13:03 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us