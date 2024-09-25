Akash Deep lauds Indian domestic cricket structure for rise

Kanpur: Akash Deep’s fine early performances for India will keep the national selectors interested when they pick the squad for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November-December, but the pacer said he’s only focussed on the present.
India still have to play four Test matches at home before their trip Down Under. First, the second and final game against Bangladesh here at the Green Park Stadium from Friday, before squaring off against New Zealand in three matches.
“I don't put extra pressure on myself that I have to go to Australia or some other big series,” said the 27-year-old at a press conference on Wednesday. “I like to stay in the present. I think about today, I think about this match.”
In the two matches Akash has played so far, he’s been impressive, hardly displaying any pressure of playing among the elites. Despite bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah, the best all-format fast bowler in the world, and Mohammed Siraj, in the second Test in Chennai, Akash wasn't fazed and grabbed two wickets in the first innings.
Akash attributed his rise to BCCI’s domestic structure, which according to him, makes cricketers battle hardened before reaching the international stage. “The domestic format of our BCCI is so good that when you reach here, you already know a lot of things. So, you get an idea of what your bowling is, what you have to do. I have performed well in Ranji Trophy and I feel that as a cricketer, it is very important to understand yourself," he said.
“Because, if we suddenly get selected for a better platform, then we should not get confused. I feel that I have worked on what my strength is. I have thought about a few things. When I play here, my plan is to keep things simple and just follow the process.”
Akash is playing in an era when India has been hailed for its fast bowling resources and Bihar-born Bengal pacer felt it was his dream to play for the country and he’s living every moment of it. “Actually, playing for India is every kid's dream. First of all, it is something to be proud of. But, at times, I also see that it is a responsibility for us. When at a time you are playing instead of those bowlers who have contributed for the country, then, along with being proud, I also feel that I have to do something for my country that people have been doing for us.”
Published 25 September 2024, 17:30 IST