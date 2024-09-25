Akash Deep lauds Indian domestic cricket structure for rise

Akash is playing in an era when India has been hailed for its fast bowling resources and Bihar-born Bengal pacer felt it was his dream to play for the country and he’s living every moment of it. “Actually, playing for India is every kid's dream. First of all, it is something to be proud of. But, at times, I also see that it is a responsibility for us. When at a time you are playing instead of those bowlers who have contributed for the country, then, along with being proud, I also feel that I have to do something for my country that people have been doing for us.”