<p>New Delhi: Veteran India leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending a career spanning more than 15 years.</p>.<p>Having last played for India in 2017, the 42-year-old Haryana cricketer continued to feature in the IPL till the 2024 edition. Mishra confirmed his retirement to PTI over phone.</p>.<p>"I have decided to retire," said Mishra.</p>.<p>Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20s.</p>.<p>He was a classical leg-break bowler who made his Test debut against Australia in 2008.</p>.<p>It was a successful debut for Mishra as he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings before picking a couple of more in the second essay.</p>