Andre Russell bends the knee for Global T20 Canada

This is a curious case of Andre Russell's fitness. The all-rounder, known for his ability to clear the boundary at ease, recently pulled out of the West Indies' first two T20I against touring India because of injury. Earlier in the ICC World Cup 2019, he was forced to quit from the tournament mid-way because of a knee injury. He underwent a successful knee operation, but later felt slight discomfort, and informed the West Indies' selectors about his unavailability. 32-year-old Jason Mohammad has been roped in as his replacement.

Then came the twist in the tale. Hours after the Cricket West Indies issued a press release informing everyone about Russell's decision, the player turned up to play for Vancouver Knights against Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada, much to the bafflement of everyone. He did not bowl for Knights and scored a first-ball duck with the bat. Now, the question doing the rounds: How can a player participate in a competitive match after he pulled out from another competition where he was supposed to represent his national team, because of injury?

Something that only Dre Russ can answer.