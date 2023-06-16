Ashes 2023: When and where to watch

The Ashes 2023 series is set to begin today. Played once every two years, England is hosting the series with matches taking place in Edgbaston, Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval. The current holders of the cup are Australia, who won the last series 4-0.

Both England and Australia are among the best teams in test history.

England has had a great cricketing year so far, with Ben Stokes’s captaincy and their ‘Bazball philosophy’. The team boasts a terrific batting lineup with an aggressive batting style. By adopting an attacking bowling style from their coach Brendon McCullum, they hope to win the series this year.

Australia, on the other hand, have been favourites of the season with stars Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron for their batting and strong bowlers such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. The winners of the recent World Test Championship, they hope to hang on to the Ashes Urn keeping the winning streak going.

The first game is being played at Edgbaston, known for having a batting-friendly surface with an excellent pace for stroke play. Rain is anticipated for the third and fifth days of the match, which might make things more difficult for the batsmen.

When to watch Ashes 2023?

The test is being played from June 16 to 20. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST and the game will start at 3:30 PM.

Where to watch Ashes 2023?

Those in India can watch the Ashes series on the Sony Sports TV channel and those watching it online can catch the streaming on the SonyLiv app or site.

Full schedule of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test series

1st Test – June 16-20 – Edgbaston in Birmingham

2nd Test – June 28-July 2 – Lord’s in London

3rd Test – July 6-10 – Headingley in Leeds

4th Test – July 19-23 – Old Trafford in Manchester

5th Test – July 27-31 – The Oval in London

England’s full squad comprises of Ben Stokes(c), Ollie Pope(wc,wk), Moeen Ali,James Anderson,Jonny Bairstow (wk),Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Australia’s full squad consists of Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk),

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy,Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc and David Warner

