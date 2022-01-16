Ashes: Aus bowled out for 155, England need 271 to win

Ashes, 5th Test: Australia bowled out for 155, England need 271 to win

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 16 2022, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 12:53 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

England's Mark Wood picked six wickets as Australia were bowled out for 155 on Day 3 in the fifth and the last Test match in the Ashes series, at Blundstone Arena. 

England now need 271 runs to win the match. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mark Wood
England
Cricket
Sports News
Australia
Ashes

What's Brewing

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Everyone wants to be Wordle

Everyone wants to be Wordle

DH Toon | Analysing voters' caste, religion components

DH Toon | Analysing voters' caste, religion components

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

Volcano erupts in Pacific, US coast under tsunami alert

Volcano erupts in Pacific, US coast under tsunami alert

 