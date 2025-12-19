Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ashes: Travis Head, Alex Carey put Australia in the driver's seat

The hosts were 271-4 at stumps on day three with Head on 142 and Carey not out 52, taking the five-match series out of England's reach.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 07:16 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaCricketEnglandTravis HeadAshes

Follow us on :

Follow Us