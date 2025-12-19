<p>Travis Head (142 not out) and Alex Carey (52 not out) piled on the misery for England as Australia reached 271 for four when stumps were drawn on Day 3 of the third Ashes cricket Test in Adelaide.</p><p>The hosts who bowled out the visitors for 286 in their first innings have an overall lead of 356 as England are staring at third Test defeat in a row and a potential series loss.</p><p>Head's crucial ton, his 11th, came off a composed 146 balls although he almost did not get there, dropped on 99 by Harry Brook as impatience got the better of him.</p>.Ashes: Lyon roars as Australia on top despite Stokes-Archer rearguard .<p>He has now scored a century in four consecutive Tests on his home ground, following 140 against India last year and 119 and 175 against the West Indies.</p><p>Earlier, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer kept England's dreams alive with a 106-run ninth-wicket stand.</p>.<p>Resuming at their overnight score of 213 for eight, Stokes, who suffered leg cramps and dehydration, brought up his slowest ever 50 in Tests, off 159 balls.</p><p>He kept plugging away but finally fell on 83 when Mitchell Starc took the new ball and bowled him.</p><p>Archer was the last man out when caught by Marnus Labuschagne off Scott Boland for 51 -- his highest Test score and a maiden half-century.</p><p>Boland ended with 3-45 while Pat Cummins took 3-69 in his first Test since July.</p><p>Australia, who hold the Ashes urn, lead the series 2-0 after eight-wicket wins in Perth and Brisbane.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>