<p>Riding on maiden Test hundred from Jacob Bethell England built a 119-run lead to take the Ashes Test in Sydney to the fifth and final day.</p><p>Resuming at 518 for seven, Australia were bowled out for 567.</p><p>When stumps were drawn on Day four at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) the tourists were 302 for eight, with Bethell not out 142 and Matthew Potts yet to score.</p>.Ashes: Smith and Head put Australia in the driver's seat at Sydney.<p>The 22-year-old saved the day for England. It was not just Bethell's maiden Test ton but the only one he has scored in red-ball cricket, with his previous best 96 against New Zealand.</p><p>Joe Root, fresh from his first innings 160, fell lbw after facing 37 balls for his six runs to the relentless Scott Boland.</p><p>Earlier, resuming at 518 for seven with Steve Smith on 129 and Beau Webster on 42, Australia added 49 more to the total.</p><p>Smith nicked a fuller length delivery from Josh Tongue to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith to be dismissed for 138. </p><p>Webster reached a fifth half-century in his eighth Test with a single and put on 20 with Starc before the big paceman was bowled by Tongue for five.</p><p>Boland suffered a golden duck to leave Webster unbeaten on 71.</p><p>Tongue ended with 3-97 and Carse 3-130.</p><p>That left England chasing a 183-run deficit after their first innings 384.</p><p>Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn. England are desperate for another morale-boosting win after victory in the previous Test at Melbourne. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>