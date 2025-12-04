<p>England's star batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joe-root">Joe Root </a>scored a hundred in an Ashes Test in Australia for the first time, as the visitors fought back to make 325 for nine when stumps were drawn on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test at Brisbane on Thursday. </p><p>Mitchell Starc was the pick of Australian bowlers with figures of six for 71. </p><p>The Test cricket's No.1-ranked batter ended a 15-Test century drought Down Under dating back to 2013.</p><p>He reached triple figures on Thursday in the first night session of the second Test at the Gabba, after England had won the toss and decided to take first use of the wicket. </p>.<p>Root is on his fourth Ashes tour to Australia where his previous highest Test score was 89.</p><p>He scored 0 and 8 in the eight-wicket loss in the series-opening Test in Perth, which ended in less than two days. </p><p>It was Root's 40th century in his 160th Test. He is already the second highest run-scorer in history after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has 15,921 runs. </p><p>“No doubt before. No doubt now. A true great of the game,” the England and Wales Cricket Board posted on X.</p>.<p>Root was 88 not out at drinks midway through the night session. He moved into the 90s for the first time in Australia with a boundary off Brendan Doggett. He hit another boundary next ball to go to 96.</p><p>The 34-year-old reached the century with a legside boundary against Scott Boland, kissed the badge on his batting helmet and then held up his bat to celebrate the milestone.</p><p>Root (135 not out) and Joffra Archer (36 not out) added an unbroken partnership of 61 for the last wicket after England were reduced to 264 for nine. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies) </p>