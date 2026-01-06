<p>Steve Smith became the second-most prolific Ashes run-scorer of all and together with Travis Head ran riot as Australia took a first-innings lead of 134 on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.</p><p>The 46,161-strong crowd, clad in pink for the annual Jane McGrath charity day, rose to their feet as one to celebrate a 37th Test hundred from one Australia's greatest batters.</p><p>The 36-year-old had already passed Jack Hobbs on the list of highest run scorers in Ashes Tests, his tally of 3,683 against England now trailing only the great Donald Bradman (5,028). </p>.<p>Australia were 518 for seven with Smith 129 not out and Beau Webster unbeaten on 42 when stumps were drawn on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test at the SCG.</p><p>Head's century, brought up off 105 balls, was his third of the series, while skipper Smith hit the hundred mark for the 13th time in his 41 Ashes contests.</p><p>Head was eventually dismissed for 163 while Brydon Carse was the pick of England bowlers with figures of three for 108.</p><p>Head resumed on 91 and Neser on one after Jake Weatherald (21) and Marnus Labuschagne (48) were out on Monday.</p><p>Head clattered an early midwicket boundary off Ben Stokes and reached three figures with his 17th four, crunched through the covers from Tongue, windmilling his bat in celebration.</p><p>It was his 12th century and first in Sydney to cement his reputation as one of the game's most versatile batsmen.</p><p>Head only moved to the top of the order in the second innings of the first Test in Perth due to Khawaja's back injury, but he has made the position his own.</p><p>It was disappointment though for Khawaja, who received a rapturous reception from the SCG crowd as he came out to bat in his final Test before retirement, but managed only 17 runs before falling to a full toss.</p><p>The hosts lead the series 3-1 and have already retained the Ashes, with England desperate for another win after victory at the previous Test in Melbourne.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies) </p>