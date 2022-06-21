Ashwin tests Covid positive, misses plane to England

Ashwin missed plane to England after testing positive for Covid-19

Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocol requirements

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2022, 04:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 04:18 ist
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with his teammates for the one-off 'fifth Test' after testing positive for Covid-19, a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocol requirements.

The Indian team had left for UK on June 16.

"Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to UK as he has tested positive for Covid 19 before departure. But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"However he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire," the source added.

The rest of the squad is already in Leicester and started training under the supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have reached London after finishing the T20 assignment against South Africa and will travel to Leicester on Tuesday.

The Ireland-bound squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin on either June 23 or 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest.

Ravichandran Ashwin
BCCI
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Cricket
Sports News

