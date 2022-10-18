Asia Cup at 'neutral venue': BCCI on India touring Pak

Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a 'neutral venue': Jay Shah on India touring Pakistan

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 18 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 15:23 ist
Jay Shah. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and will insist on a neutral venue for next year's Asia Cup, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday after board's Annual General Meeting, here.

The 2023 edition of the continental championship -- Asia Cup -- has been allotted to Pakistan as per the International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme.

However, the BCCI after their AGM, arrived at a conclusion that it will not travel to its neighbouring country for the tournament and demanded that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue.

Also Read | Roger Binny appointed 36th BCCI president, takes over from Sourav Ganguly

"Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue," he added.

Notably, the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup was also played in a neutral venue after an economic and political crisis engulfed host nation Sri Lanka. The tournament was held in UAE, where Sri Lanka emerged as the champions after beating Pakistan in the final.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Asia Cup 2023
sports
Asia Cup
India News
Cricket
Sports News
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Festival gold sales to shine less brightly this year

Festival gold sales to shine less brightly this year

Pothole accident: Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries

Pothole accident: Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries

D Y Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts

D Y Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts

DH Toon | Incessant hunger for a healthy life

DH Toon | Incessant hunger for a healthy life

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

 