Asia Cup: Ardent Afghan fan Wazhma Ayoubi steals show during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match

The 2022 Asia Cup prove to be a huge entertainer and crowd puller, and an Afghan girl named Wazhma Ayoubi grabbed all eyes with her appearance in the recently held Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match on August 30, 2022.

Apart from the nail-biting contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, netizens were also talking about the ardent Afghan fan who was spotted in the stands during the match.

Ayoubi’s post on Twitter went viral in no time with Indian fans asking, “will you be there for India vs Afghanistan match”.

Many a time, cricket fans have grabbed the attention, and the contest on Tuesday was no different.

Afghanistan comfortably defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets and become the first team to enter the Super Four Stage. Afghan batters Najibullah Zadran and Ibrahim Zadran starred with the bat as they scored 43* and 42* respectively as Afghanistan finished with 131/3 in 18.3 overs. This was their second win in a row.

While the Afghanistan team was lauded for their impressive all-around performance, Wazhma stirred Twitterstorm with her post and netizens showered love who swooned everyone with her beauty.

DH spoke to the online sensation and asked how she feels to receive so much love online, especially from India.

An elated Wazhma said, “I am humbled & in a state of shock with the amount of love and support I am receiving, especially from our Indians. India has been like a second home to me and I love the people, food, culture, and of course Bollywood.”

“I will definitely be attending India Vs Afghanistan match. I wish both teams the best of luck. India is my second favourite team after Afghanistan. The trophy this year is inshallah either ours or India and, in both cases, I will celebrate”, the 28-year-old said.

“I love all our national heroes since they have brought us a tremendous amount of pride and joy always and especially in these tough times when Afghans have been through so much. Hard to pick one favourite but if I have to, it would definitely be none other than our superstar Rashid Khan”, Wazhma concluded.

On being asked about that did she follow cricket and any favourites from Team India, she responded, “I love Indian cricket and cricketers, watch each match with passion, especially IPL matches. My favourite players are M S Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli”.

Wazhma Ayoubi is a philanthropist, activist, and entrepreneur, who actively participates and voices her opinion on crucial issues and works for the empowerment of women in Afghanistan.