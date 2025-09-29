Congratulations to Team India on winning the #AsiaCup This triumph is not just about lifting the trophy, it’s about courage, belief and playing for the flag 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 Special congratulations to @TilakV9 who showed maturity beyond years and proved that big stages are for brave… pic.twitter.com/hIe0ZzoV8u
Great show of character by the boys in a tense final! 💪 A special knock by Tilak Verma - calm, composed, and clutch when it mattered most. That took nerves of steel! 🔥 Top effort. Well done, lads! 🇮🇳 @BCCI
What a nerve-wracking game, truly befitting a final! India vs Pakistan, the stage doesn’t get any bigger than this and @TilakV9 lit it up 🔥 Simply outstanding knock, holding the innings together under huge pressure and showing unbelievable maturity, then finishing it off with…
Congratulations to #TeamIndia on lifting the Asia Cup 2025! A proud moment for Indian cricket as Team India showcases excellence, consistency, and character on the biggest stage. Kudos to the players and support staff for a stellar campaign. #INDvPAK🇮🇳