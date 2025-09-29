Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup victory about courage, belief and playing for the flag

Fireworks lit up the Dubai sky as Rinku Singh's boundary sealed a thrilling five-wicket victory.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 07:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 07:35 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us