Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade retires, moves to coaching role

The 36-year-old has played 36 Tests, 97 ODIs and 92 T20Is in a career that spanned across 13 years, and his last appearance for the national team was in this year's T20I Word Cup.
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 06:31 IST

