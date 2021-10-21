Australia batter Will Pucovski to return next month after suffering concussion

After suffering concussion, Pucovski to return in Nov

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 21 2021, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 12:17 ist
Australia batsman Will Pucovski. Credit: AFP File Photo

Australia batsman Will Pucovski is aiming to return to action next month after suffering his latest concussion, Victoria coach Chris Rogers said on Thursday.

Pucovski suffered the 10th concussion of his career when he was struck on the helmet by a ball in a net session while training for Victoria this month.

The 23-year-old will sit out Victoria's Sheffield Shield season opener at the end of the month but he is expected to return for their second match, due to be played from Nov. 5-8.

"He looks pretty good, so he's targeting the second Shield game," coach Rogers said. "He's a pretty resilient guy now - if you go through (this) many setbacks, you have to have something about you."

Pucovski's history of concussion issues could mean the opener is sidelined for at least part of the five-test Ashes series against England, which starts on Dec. 8 in Brisbane.

But Rogers backed Pucovski to make a late claim for selection, highlighting his calibre.

"He's showed before that he can hit the ground running as he did last year in the two Sheffield Shield games when he got two 200s," Rogers said.

"If he was good enough to come and do something like that again, I think the Australian selectors would definitely have something to consider." 

