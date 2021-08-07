Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in 4th T20

Dan Christian smashed 39 in a low-scoring contest as Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the fourth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Saturday.

Chasing 105 for victory, Australia depended on Christian's 15-ball blitz and Ashton Agar's 27 to achieve their target in 19 overs and register a consolation win in the five-match series.

Bangladesh, who sealed their first ever series win over Australia after winning the third match on Friday, lead 3-1.

Bowlers Mitchell Swepson and Andrew Tye took three wickets each to set up Australia's victory after they restricted Bangladesh to 104-9.

The fifth T20 is on Monday.