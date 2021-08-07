Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in 4th T20

Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in 4th T20

Bangladesh, who sealed their first ever series win over Australia after winning the third match on Friday, lead 3-1

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Aug 07 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 22:33 ist
Australia's Ashton Turner (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan tries to catch the ball during the fourth T20. Credit: AFP Photo

Dan Christian smashed 39 in a low-scoring contest as Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the fourth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Saturday.

Chasing 105 for victory, Australia depended on Christian's 15-ball blitz and Ashton Agar's 27 to achieve their target in 19 overs and register a consolation win in the five-match series.

Bangladesh, who sealed their first ever series win over Australia after winning the third match on Friday, lead 3-1.

Bowlers Mitchell Swepson and Andrew Tye took three wickets each to set up Australia's victory after they restricted Bangladesh to 104-9.

The fifth T20 is on Monday.

Australia
Bangladesh
T20
Cricket
Sports News

