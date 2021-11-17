Australia names squad for Ashes series against England

Australia's 15-man squad named Wednesday for the five-Test Ashes series against England, starting in Brisbane on December 8:

Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

