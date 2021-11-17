Australia names squad for Ashes series against England

Australia names squad for Ashes series against England

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • Nov 17 2021, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 06:42 ist
Australia's captain Tim Paine. Credit: AFP Photo

Australia's 15-man squad named Wednesday for the five-Test Ashes series against England, starting in Brisbane on December 8:

Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

