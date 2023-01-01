Australia should experiment with 5 bowlers in final Test against South Africa: Mark Taylor

Aus should experiment with 5 bowlers in SA Test: Taylor

Due to Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green being injured, Australia have called up Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Jan 01 2023, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 16:35 ist
Mark Taylor. Credit: AFP file photo

With the high-profile tour of India fast approaching, former Australia skipper Mark Taylor wants the Pat Cummins-led side to explore the option of playing with five bowlers in the third and final Test against South Africa beginning here on Wednesday.

The tour of India, comprising four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will take place in February-March. Going into the final Test at Sydney, the hosts are holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead, providing them with an opportunity to explore few other options.

"They've got an opportunity in Sydney to try a few things. I know people say you shouldn't try things in Test matches, but with Cameron Green not playing, I'd really like to see Alex Carey bat at six and Australia pick five bowlers.

"They can go all out attack with the ball and rely on their top five and Carey to make enough runs to win the Test match,' Taylor was quoted as saying by Wide World of Sports.

Because of injuries to Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green during their massive win in Melbourne, Australia have called up Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar.

"I think with the bowling they've got there, with whoever those quicks are going to be, you've got enough guys there to take the 20 wickets. South Africa only just made 200 in the final innings in Melbourne for the first time in four Test matches, their batting is very gettable at the moment.

"So I'd be looking to attack with the ball and back yourselves in to make enough runs with only five specialist batters," Taylor added.

Australia, who are currently heading the World Test Championships (WTC) table, will travel to India at the end of the assignments against South Africa.

