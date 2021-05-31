Australian players exit quarantine after fleeing India

Australian cricketers exit quarantine after fleeing India

Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins were among the players, coaches and officials who completed the mandatory quarantine

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • May 31 2021, 09:59 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 09:59 ist
Steve Smith. Credit: AFP Photo

Australian cricketers who fled Covid-ravaged India when the IPL was suspended earlier this month were released from quarantine in Sydney on Monday, after spending 14 days isolating in hotel rooms.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins were among the players, coaches and officials who completed the mandatory quarantine period after returning on a charter flight from the Maldives.

Warner posted videos on his Instagram account that showed him reuniting with his daughters, before adding a clip of the ocean captioned "It's great to be home".

Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff told public broadcaster ABC it was "nice to have some fresh air" after leaving quarantine.

"It's always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we're able to get home was a relief, and now we're out of quarantine, I can't wait to get home and see my family," he said.

Also read: Cummins to skip IPL in UAE, Cricket Australia to decide on other Australian players: Report

The 38-strong group had been evacuated from India after the Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket tournament, was suspended on May 4 as coronavirus cases surged in the country.

They spent about 10 days in the Maldives before the Australian government lifted a temporary ban on citizens who had been in India from travelling home.

The IPL started in early April, with the decision to go ahead in the face of a deepening health crisis prompting criticism from some observers, while others defended it as a welcome distraction for the embattled Indian public.

India's national cricket board announced Saturday that the tournament, which had completed around half its fixtures, will be played to a conclusion in the United Arab Emirates in September and October.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pat Cummins
Australia
Covid-19
Indian Premier League
IPL 2021
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become new superf

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become new superf

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: Big Three vie for French Open

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: Big Three vie for French Open

DH Toon | Imprisoned hopes of 'Achche din' turn 7

DH Toon | Imprisoned hopes of 'Achche din' turn 7

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

 