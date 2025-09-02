<p>Australia's white-ball pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has retired from Twenty20 internationals to extend his career in test and one-day cricket.</p><p>The 35-year-old left-armer retires with 79 wickets from 65 T20Is, second on the all-time list for Australia behind spinner Adam Zampa.</p><p>“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," he said in a Cricket Australia statement on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Starc has taken the highest number of wickets amongst the Australian team's pacers, and announces his focus on the 2027 ODI World Cup, apart from his Test career, which will take place in Namibia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. </p><p>His last T20I match for Australia was against India, on June 24 2024, in St Lucia's Gros Islet. He conceded 45 runs in his set of 4 overs, with statements from Chair of national selectors George Bailey and Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg praising hi contribution to the team.</p><p>"Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia," said Bailey.</p>