Azhar Ali may not go to NZ as Pakistan Test captain

Azhar Ali may not go to New Zealand as Pakistan Test captain

He is said to have lost favour with a influential member of the cricket committee

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Oct 23 2020, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 10:12 ist
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali may lose his job as leader of the side when the team tours New Zealand amidst speculations that either white-ball skipper Babar Azam or Muhammad Rizwan could replace him.

Azhar, who is the most Test capped player now in the national team with 81 appearances, is said to have lost favour with an influential member of the cricket committee while the PCB Chairman and CEO are also said to be having second thoughts about retaining him as captain.

He was named Test captain last year in October after sacking of Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain and player from all three formats.

Also Read | Pakistani players can survive bio-bubbles, not sure about Western cricketers: Misbah-ul-Haq

With just 12 months in the job, Azhar saw the Pakistan team lose two-nil in Australia before securing home Test wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Then they travelled to England where the team lost the three-match Test series 0-1.

Wicketkeeper-batsman, Muhammad Rizwan who is right now riding on a wave of popularity and recently led the KPK team to the National T20 Championship title is said to be favourite to replace Azhar.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan told a television channel that a meeting could be held on November 11 to decide on Azhar's future and find a new chief selector as head coach, Misbah ul Haq has relinquished the post.

It is not the first time that a captain could lose his job after just a year.

Azhar was captain of the One-day side for nearly two years after the 2015 World Cup before he decided to resign himself prompting the board asking Sarfaraz to take over as captain in all three formats.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
New Zealand
Cricket
Azhar Ali

What's Brewing

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

 