Bangladesh beat India by 5 runs, clinch ODI series

Bangladesh beat India by 5 runs in second ODI, clinch series

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who split his webbing while fielding, remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls

PTI
PTI, Mirpur,
  • Dec 07 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 20:02 ist
Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain (C) celebrates after the dismissal of India's Deepak Chahar (not pictured) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 7, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Bangladesh defeated India by five runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed his maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah Riyadh (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each.

Chasing, Shreyas Iyer made 82 while Axar Patel scored a run-a-ball 56 but India fell short as they were restricted to 266 for nine in 50 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who split his webbing while fielding, remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls.

Ebadot Hossain (3/45) picked up three wickets while Shakib Al Hasan (2/39) and Miraz (2/46) scalped two wickets each.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh: 271 for 7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37).

India: 266 for 9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Axar Patel 56, Rohit Sharma 51 not out; Ebadat Hossain 3/45).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Bangladesh
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

 