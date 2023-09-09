Bangladesh in must win situation

Sri Lanka may have been floundering as a nation not long ago, but they seem to have found their feet, and how. Their cricket, as is usually the case, reflects the same level of temerity.
Under Dasun Shanaka’s understated but astute leadership, the Lankans have looked rather composed during the course of this tournament. Sure, they haven’t had the best of times coming into the Asia Cup, but they seem to have hit their stride now.
So, when they run into Bangladesh in the second Super Four match of the tournament, they will have the edge at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Again, all of this is weather-dependent.
As of Friday, the city was bathed in the sunshine without any signs of rain, but the forecast suggests that there is an 80 per cent chance of rain for the next week. If nothing else, one can expect plenty of stoppages to come in the way of this contest between rather even sides.
But given that Bangladesh are fighting for survival and Sri Lanka are fighting for progress, their driving forces are different, and that could well be the difference under lights.
Given that Bangladesh have lost to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the tournament, a loss here would mean that they will, in all likelihood, exit the tournament.
They were in prime batting touch against Afghanistan, posting a massive 334 for 5, but were hardly in the contest with the bat against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Sri Lanka have in their ranks the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana to give them the unorthodoxy they have always craved, while Kasun Rajitha provides a serious degree of containment.
They, as a bowling unit, can be a bit wayward and it comes through from time to time, but they are nevertheless, a fine set who can be worrisome to unconfident batters, and Bangladesh have a host of them.
The fact that Bangladesh rely so heavily on Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round services has always been their bane and seems like that could well be the case again.
It’s a less-than-ideal scenario given the stakes, but there’s only so much one can do with a team riddled with injuries and conflicting ideologies. While Sri Lanka aren’t much too different, they realise the benefits of banding together during conflict. As in life so in cricket.