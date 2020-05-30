BCCI nominates Rohit for Khel Ratna, Dhawan for Arjuna

BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel Ratna, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma for Arjuna

PTI
New Delhi,
  May 30 2020
  • updated: May 30 2020, 19:23 ist
AFP/File photo

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been nominated for the prestigious 'Khel Ratna', the BCCI announced on Saturday, acknowledging the prolific batsman's stupendous performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has been once again nominated for the Arjuna award along with team's senior-most pace bowler Ishant Sharma.

Left-handed batsman Dhawan has missed out on the Arjuna award in 2018.

In the women's category, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was BCCI's pick for the Arjuna for her consistent show in both ODIs and T20Is in the past three years.

