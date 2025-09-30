Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

BCCI raises strong objection over Asia Cup trophy fiasco in ACC AGM

BCCI vice President Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar were the Board representatives in the AGM.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 14:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 14:03 IST
Sports NewsCricketBCCIAsia CupACC

Follow us on :

Follow Us