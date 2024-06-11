BCCI secretary Jay Shah visits NFL headquarters in New York

New York: Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah visited the National Football League (NFL) headquarters in New York in a move aimed at "fostering international sporting collaborations."

BCCI secretary Shah is in the United States for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"When the two biggest sporting leagues in the world unite!" the BCCI said in a tweet.

"BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. @JayShah, visited the @NFL headquarters in New York to meet with Commissioner Mr. Roger Goodell and his distinguished team. This introductory meeting focused on sharing best practices, exchanging ideas, and elevating fan engagement and experiences."