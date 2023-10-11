BCCI slammed over World Cup ticket sales, poor attendance

On October 14, India and Pakistan will clash at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad for which the demand for tickets has been at its highest.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be a full house as the two rivals will be taking on each other in India after their 2016 World T20 clash in Kolkata, which the hosts won.

"BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad," the board said in a statement late on Saturday.

"The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website," the statement added.

The venue, which has a capacity of hosting more than 1,30,000, witnessed 47,000 people attending the opening match here last Thursday between England and New Zealand, which was the highest number of attendance recorded for a World Cup opening game.