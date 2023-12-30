Captain Cummins 'really happy' as Australians close out successful year in style

"Achievements in test cricket, the things that are most satisfying, is the longevity it takes to hit a few of those milestones, especially after missing a few years when I was a bit younger. It's always a nice little reminder."

Cummins' career haul is particularly noteworthy for a player who started his test career aged 18, but spent more than five years out of the team due to a succession of injuries.

He returned in 2017 and was appointed captain in November 2021, with questions initially raised over how effective a fast bowler could be in the role.

Cummins has answered those questions emphatically, leading Australia to the World Test Championship, a 50-overs World Cup triumph and the retention of the Ashes in England during the last 12 months.

His 10-wicket haul in the second test was the second of his career as he took 5 for 49 in the second innings to finish the match with 10 for 97 and snuff out Pakistan's hopes of levelling the three-match series.

"I'm really happy for a few reasons. Personally, the main reason is that's the best I felt bowling for a little while," Cummins said.

"My rhythm felt really good. I felt like I bowled with good pace, I knew where my wrist was and could control the seam, some good bouncers. I felt really happy with just how I was bowling if I didn't take wickets.

"And then as a team, just a huge year, all formats, a lot of success, and stop off by winning a series at home which we pride ourselves on doing. It's a pretty satisfying way to end 2023."