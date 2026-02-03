<p>Karnataka Bulldozers raced to their third Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) title on Sunday with an emphatic six-wicket victory over Bengal Tigers in the final at the SNR College Stadium in Coimbatore.</p><p>Under Kiccha Sudeepa’s impressive captaincy, Karnataka Bulldozer’s consistency finally paid off with a well-earned title win. It’s a tough break for Bengal, though they played a flawless season only to have their first loss hit them right in the final. Bengal Tigers captain Jisshu Sengupta won the toss and elected to bat first; they managed to score a paltry 129 in 20 overs.</p>.<p>What started as a shaky start of a modest total became the "Rajeev Hanu Show." After an initial wicket fell, Hanu took total control, punishing the Bengal bowlers to reach a sensational half-century that put the game out of reach for the Tigers.</p><p>Rajeev Hanu went on a rampage, reaching his half-century in just 23 balls and powering the Bulldozers to 58/1 within the first six overs. His sensational 35-ball 69 laid the perfect foundation, leaving the side on the verge of a title win.</p><p>Hanu’s departure triggered a brief collapse that gave Bengal a fighting chance, thanks to a sharp spell from Ratnadeep. Ultimately, the fightback was in vain as Karthik and Manjunath stepped in to stabilize the innings and cross the finish line for the Bulldozers.</p><p>A sturdy, unbeaten partnership between Karthik and Manjunath saw the Bulldozers racing towards a comfortable 6-wicket win, ending their 12-year wait for the CCL title. This win makes a historic third CCL title for the powerhouse franchise.</p>