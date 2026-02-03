Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026: Karnataka Bulldozers beat Bengal Tigers to win 3rd title

Under Kiccha Sudeepa’s impressive captaincy, Karnataka Bulldozer’s consistency finally paid off with a well-earned title win.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 04:18 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 04:18 IST
