<p>The toughest decision in any sportsperson's life would be when to call it a day.</p><p>It is never easy to retire and slip into an uncertain afterlife.</p><p>Ace India spinner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashwin">R Ashwin</a> recently stirred a hornet's nest by calling it quits midway through the Australian tour.</p><p>Though he clarified later it was his own decision and that nobody 'forced' him, the debate rages on.</p><p>Now the focus has shifted to India's stars duo -- <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli </a>-- who are the autumn of their careers and have already retired from Tests and T20s.</p><p>The duo however continue to play ODIs and were recently named in the squad for the ensuing tour Down Under.</p><p>However the uncertainty over whether the duo would carry on till the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup continues.</p><p>Ashwin weighed his opinion on the matter saying the team management and the selectors should have clear communication with them.</p><p>"Virat Kohli is a bonafide ODI legend. The way he and Rohit batted in 2023 World Cup, they've nothing to prove. I really hope that the conversation happened. Whatever needs to be discussed with Virat and Rohit Sharma must've happened. There should clear communication with them," Ashwin said in his YouTube Channel.</p><p>Rohit, who was the ODI skipper, has been replaced by Shubman Gill in the leadership role.</p><p>But Ashwin feels both Rohit and Kohli have a lot of cricket left in them.</p><p>"I don't think any selector or coach will've it in them to say that Virat and Rohit's services are no longer needed. That experience you can't buy in a store," he said.</p><p>"If there's any doubt as to whether they'll be able to make it until the 2027 World Cup, then I think the direction they've taken seems to be fair. You can't go leading up to the World Cup with so many question marks.</p><p>"There's no doubt that both Rohit and Virat want to be there (in the 2027 WC). The preparation that we're seeing from them, it's an investment they're putting into their bodies to be ready for the World Cup," added Ashwin, who became the first major Indian cricketer to join the Big Bash League by signing up with Sydney Thunder recently.</p><p>India plays three ODIs and five T20s on their tour of Australia which starts October 19 at Perth. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>