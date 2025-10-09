Menu
Communication the key as Rohit and Kohli have lot of cricket left in them, says Ashwin

The ex Indian off-spinner feels team management and the selectors should have clear communication with both the batting stars.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 12:43 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 12:43 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliRohit SharmaIndian Cricket teamCricketRetirementR Ashwin

