Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Comparing Kohli and Babar baseless, the Indian star way ahead: Zaheer Abbas

Once regarded as part of the 'Fab Five' including Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson, Babar is currently enduring an extended slump in form.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 08:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 08:33 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketBabar AzamZaheer Abbas

Follow us on :

Follow Us