Controversy over Wade pushing Wood from taking catch; Buttler responds

Matthew Wade has been facing flak over pushing Mark Wood during Sunday's T20I between Australia and England.

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Wade, who scored 21 as the hosts lost the first T20I by eight runs chasing 208, seemed to obstruct Wood as the England bowler tried to take a return catch, during the T20 match, in Perth's Optus Stadium

The CEO of Sportsman Spirit, M Wade, stopping M Wood from catching the ball!!

The OZs@azkhawaja1 pic.twitter.com/zAsJl6gpqz — WaQas Ahmad (@waqasaAhmad8) October 9, 2022

England skipper Jos Buttler has said he did not appeal Wade obstructing bowler Wood because it would have soured the atmosphere too early on the trip Down Under.

There has been much talk in the media that Buttler should have appealed afterwards, but the England skipper said, "I didn't really see what happened and we've only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on in the game."

"I was asked if I wanted to appeal, and I thought, 'We're here for a long time in Australia. It would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip'," Buttler added.

Had Buttler appealed, Wade could have been dismissed for obstructing the field.

"I was just looking at the ball," said Buttler. "It's quite hard, I don't know what I'm appealing for really, I could maybe have asked some of the other boys to see if they had a better view."

Australia's Marcus Stoinis added that the blow to Wade's helmet might have momentarily confused the batter.

"It's chaos when you're hit on the head and you're running around and you don't know where the ball is."

On the match, Buttler said, "Australia seemed to have it under control and we needed to find ways to take wickets but we did that and showed great character. We can take some really good confidence from that. This was a great game of cricket and I expect two more."