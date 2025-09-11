<p>Dubai: As opening statements go, Wednesday night was comprehensive. Destructive with the ball, fearsome with the bat, more than competent in the field. India were at their marauding best whilst kicking off their T20 Asia Cup campaign, a hapless UAE feeling the full weight of their fury in a no-contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium that lasted less than two hours.</p>.<p>Far from being a 20-overs-a-side affair, this wasn’t even a 20-over match in its entirety. UAE lasted all of 13.1 overs in rolling over for 57, India breezed to 60 (for one) in a mere 27 deliveries. There simply wasn’t enough of a target for the few thousands who had braved the heat to savour the delightful stroke-making of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, but whatever little they saw must have made their evening worth the travails.</p>.India feast on Arabian starters.<p>What made India’s evening even more worth the long wait for a Twenty20 International was the magic that emanated from Kuldeep Yadav’s left wrist. If Wednesday was merely the appetiser before the main course, the connoisseurs are in for a sumptuous feast. In a small matter of 13 deliveries, the 30-year-old from Kanpur reiterated his value to the limited-overs set-up. He will undoubtedly have a role to play in the four home Tests against West Indies and South Africa in October-November but for now, his energies will be channelled solely towards weaving a web of cunning and deceit for the remainder of the Asia Cup.</p>.<p>More than his four wickets, it was Kuldeep’s control that caught the eye. Since playing in Delhi Capitals’ final league fixture of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings on May 24, his competitive appearance has been limited to one outing, in the red-ball Duleep Trophy for Central Zone against North East Zone in Bengaluru two weeks ago. Thirty-two wicketless overs yielded 97 runs, but Kuldeep was on a journey of self-rediscovery, merely happy to turn his arm over in a meaningful setting not restrained by ‘nets’.</p>.<p>Having assured himself that his rhythm and discipline hadn’t deserted him, Kuldeep dived into his overflowing bag of tricks at the DICS. The sample size, 13 balls, wasn’t humongous, but in those 2.1 overs, all his variations expressed themselves – the ripping stock ball that whirls into the right-hander, the wicked wrong ’un that goes in the opposite direction, the flipper that rushes through on pitching. The lengths he hit were impeccable, too. Kuldeep’s confidence stems from being able to find the length he seeks, and because he was able to do so effortlessly, he was more than a handful for the UAE batters not accustomed to spin of this variety delivered with such finesse.</p>.<p>Kuldeep’s frustration must have mounted with every passing day in England when, during the eight-week tour, he was restricted to bowling in the nets alone. But instead of allowing himself to be consumed by negativity, he used the undesired ‘break’ to his advantage, working untiringly with bowling coach Morne Morkel and dedicating himself unquestioningly to following the fitness regimen outlined by Adrian le Roux, the strength and conditioning coach. Resultantly, he is lighter on his feet and deadlier with the ball, though he more than anyone else is aware that his bigger tests lie ahead, against more competent players of the turning ball.</p>.<p>Remarkably, not one of Kuldeep’s 41 T20Is has come against Pakistan. That should change on Sunday. Another telling opening statement won’t be out of place.</p>