<p>Bengaluru: Admitting an application alleging grave violations in the proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered notice to the state government and others.</p><p>The original application moved by Bengaluru Praja Vedike, Dattatreya Devare and Kathyayini Chamaraj had alleged that the "hastily announced" tunnel lacked technical assessment and was not backed by the Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2020. They have prayed for the declaration of the project as unlawful.</p><p>The state government in May 2025 approved construction of 16.74 twin-tube tunnel from Hebbal to Silk Board at an estimated cost of Rs 19,000 crore. "The proposal, politically driven from the inception, was advanced despite two failed expressions of Interest and later retrofitted into a feasibility study through procedural maneuvering," it said.</p><p>The applicants stated that the detailed project report for the project was riddled with factual errors and omitted essential studies, including site-specific geological surveys, hydrological and flood-risk mapping among others.</p><p>Though the alignment passes through ecologically sensitive Lalbagh, Hebbal Valley's storm water corridor and in the vicinity of Peenya Industrial area, no impact assessment was done. "The respondents have bypassed the mandatory environment impact assessment (EIA), ignored public consultation and relied on a technicality that tunnels are not explicitly listed under the EIA notification, 2006 to evade clearance," it said.</p><p>The respondents include the BBMP, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, B-SMILE, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change and the project consultants.</p>