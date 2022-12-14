Cricket great Flintoff injured in 'Top Gear' accident

Cricket great Flintoff injured in 'Top Gear' accident: Report

The 45-year-old was given medical care at the scene before being transferred to hospital

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 14 2022, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 10:16 ist
English cricket legend Andrew Flintoff. Credit: Getty Images

English cricket legend Andrew Flintoff has been taken to hospital after an accident while filming for popular BBC television show Top Gear, British media reports said.

The 45-year-old was given medical care at the scene before being transferred to hospital, the BBC news website said, adding that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the programme's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, south of London.

Flintoff, a celebrated all-rounder better known as "Freddie", played 79 Tests for England before retiring from cricket aged 32.

He has gone on to have a career in television including co-presenting the hit motorshow Top Gear.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning (Tuesday) with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a BBC spokesperson said.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

During his cricket career, Flintoff played a pivotal role in England winning the Ashes in 2005 and 2009.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Andrew Flintoff
Cricket

What's Brewing

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time

 