Cricket great Flintoff injured in 'Top Gear' accident: Report

English cricket legend Andrew Flintoff has been taken to hospital after an accident while filming for popular BBC television show Top Gear, British media reports said.

The 45-year-old was given medical care at the scene before being transferred to hospital, the BBC news website said, adding that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the programme's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, south of London.

Flintoff, a celebrated all-rounder better known as "Freddie", played 79 Tests for England before retiring from cricket aged 32.

He has gone on to have a career in television including co-presenting the hit motorshow Top Gear.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning (Tuesday) with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a BBC spokesperson said.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

During his cricket career, Flintoff played a pivotal role in England winning the Ashes in 2005 and 2009.