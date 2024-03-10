Bazball fine, but Tests are won by bowlers

India was always going to be an interesting battle for England. How would the dynamic visiting batters, who had redefined Test batting, fare against the world's craftiest spinners? The Sehwags and the Pants, the Haydens and the Gilchrists may not quite agree with the "redefining" part, but the truth is while an individual or two was comfortable under the skins in carrying out that task, the entire England line-up had a diktat to perform the task and they mostly did so. So, India was going to be their most challenging duel yet. The comeback win in Hyderabad in the opening Test only reaffirmed their unflinching belief in Bazball. England, it appeared, were on to something truly remarkable. Not since Alastair Cook-led England in 2012 had a team managed to win a series in India but Stokes & Co looked good to emulate their predecessors.