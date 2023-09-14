Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur among 3 Indians on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list of emerging leaders

Underlining that time at the top has not dulled Kaur's competitive streak, the magazine said the Indian skipper's 'fire and flair have been instrumental in transforming women's cricket from fringe curiosity to one of the world's most valuable sporting assets..'

Kaur, 34, secured 'legendary status back in 2017 when she scored a then-record 171 not out off just 115 balls in a World Cup match against Australia, leaving spectators agog at her extraordinary talent,' the release said.

It said the cricketer is still making headlines, getting suspended for two matches and fined 75 per cent of her match fee in July for criticising umpires during India’s draw against Bangladesh.