Crown of 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' has a new claimant: Venkatesh Prasad

Rahul Dravid's latest feat as the angry 'Indiranagar ka gunda' had the internet shocked and asking for more. The CRED advertisement has had everyone competing for the crown themselves.

Netizens, businesses, and stars all joined the bandwagon and Venkatesh Prasad's latest tweet had nostalgic cricket lovers reconsidering the verdict for the worthy winner for the title of Indiranagar's gunda (goon). Indiranagar is a popular locality in Bengaluru, home to both cricket legends.

Referring to a historic moment from his playing career, Prasad shared images from the 1996 World Cup wherein he took down former Pakistan batsman Aamir Sohail in the 15th over of Pakistan's innings.

"Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5 - #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main," the fast bowler tweeted.

Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main 😊 pic.twitter.com/uF7xaPeTPl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

In the quarter-final match of the 1996 World Cup between India and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India won the toss, opted to bat, and posted 287/8. Pakistan began its attack right from the word go in the second innings, with Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail hammering Indian bowlers with the swing of their bats. Anwar was the first one to fall with Pakistan on 84, but Sohail continued the carnage. But after a few overs, the situation changed.

In the 15th over of the innings, Sohail, then on 51, smacked a half-volley from Prasad to the offside for four runs. After playing the shot, Sohail looked at Prasad and first pointed his bat to the boundary. He then pointed his index finger at Prasad and then to the boundary again in a mocking way. Indicating that Prasad's deliveries would be thrashed for boundaries, leaving the team no option but to merely fetch them from the boundaries.

Today in @bira91's @cricketworldcup Greastest Moments we go back to 1996, when Venkatesh Prasad had the last laugh against Aamer Sohail in the quarter-final between India and Pakistan in Bengaluru! pic.twitter.com/yExBtPtq5E — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2019

What happened in the next ball is one of the greatest comebacks of all time in the history Indian cricket. Prasad delivered a fuller in-swing delivery, and Sohail, looking to hoick the ball, missed the line and lost his off stump. A pumped-up Prasad gave him a roaring send-off, a beftting response but unlike Prasad's calm demeanour.

India eventually won the match by 39 runs.