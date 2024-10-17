Dale Steyn to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad as bowling coach

<p>Mumbai: Fast bowling great <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dale-steyn">Dale Steyn</a> has confirmed he will not be returning to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League</a> side <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunrisers-hyderabad">Sunrisers Hyderabad</a> for the next edition as their bowling coach.</p>.<p>However, the former South African pacer will continue with the franchise’s other team in the SA20 competition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have won both the editions of the competition so far.</p>.<p>“Cricket announcement. A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won’t be returning for IPL 2025,” Steyn wrote on X.</p>.<p>“However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let’s try make it THREE in a row,” he added.</p>.<p>Steyn was not a part of SRH’s successful campaign in IPL last year as he made himself unavailable for the campaign in which the 2016 title winners and 2018 runner-up qualified for the final.</p>.BCCI scraps Impact Player rule for domestic T20 tourney after retaining it for IPL.<p>The former New Zealand bowler James Franklin had filled in for the former South African pacer.</p>