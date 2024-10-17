Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Dale Steyn to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad as bowling coach

However, the former South African pacer will continue with the franchise’s other team in the SA20 competition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have won both the editions of the competition so far.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 05:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 05:53 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLSunrisers HyderabadDale Steyn

Follow us on :

Follow Us