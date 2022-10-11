Deepti Sharma gets back career-best third rank among T20 bowlers

Deepti Sharma rises to career-best 3rd in ICC rankings

Sharma gained ranking points, riding on some fine performances in the ongoing Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Oct 11 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 16:15 ist
Deepti Sharma. Credit: Reuters file photo

India's Deepti Sharma on Tuesday jumped three places to reclaim career-best third position in the Women's T20I bowlers rankings list and also touched the same rank in the all-rounders chart.

She grabbed three wickets against Pakistan and two each against Bangladesh and Thailand, overtaking South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and now only trails England spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

She had first achieved third rank in bowlers list in November 2019.

Sharma has also moved up one slot to 35th among batters and is ranked third among all-rounders after overtaking Australia's Ashleigh Gardner.

India's Renuka Singh (up three slots to eighth), Sneh Rana (up 30 places to 15th) and Pooja Vastrakar (up seven places to 28th) have also progressed in the rankings for bowlers.

Among batters, Jemimah Rodrigues has moved up two places to sixth while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana remained static in second spot.

Shafali Verma, however, has dropped two places to eight in the batters' list, being headed by Australia's Meg Lanning

