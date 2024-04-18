Depression, undereating caused early retirement, reveals Meg Lanning

"I was over-exercising and under-fuelling. I got down to about 57kg from 64kg. I did not realise (it affected) my ability to concentrate. I didn't really want to see other people...I disengaged a lot from friends and family. It was just all out of whack and I kept sliding. At some point, it's got to stop," Lanning said candidly.

She also battled insecurities like a lot of other elite sportspersons and all of it primarily boiled down to one question— 'what after when all this is over?'

"I felt very out of control in terms of what my future looked like: 'If it's not cricket, what does life look like if I am not playing?'." A self-confessed introvert, Lanning became more lonely between last year's T20 World Cup and the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League in India where she led Delhi Capitals to the finals.

"World Cup, WPL last year probably was when I was getting a little bit out of control in terms of the obsessive side of what I was doing. I don't sit still normally but it was just like no days off, can't eat your meal until you've gone for a big run. That's when it took hold a fair bit," she said as she also revealed how she was completely cut-off from the rest of her teammates and also friends.

"It was a bit of my coping mechanism, I'd love just chucking the headphones in and going for a run. I could escape mentally. I'd throw the headphones and I wouldn't take my phone with me. I'd just have my Apple watch on for some music, so nobody could contact me," the stylish right-handed batter said.