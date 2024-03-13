Dhoni just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends: De Villiers

Johannesburg: In awe of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's longevity, former South Africa captain A B de Villiers has compared the legendary wicket-keeper batter to a "diesel engine that never ends".

It is incredibly difficult for a player to be playing at the highest level for so long. But Dhoni has been doing preciously that for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

He is expected to lead the defending champions for the record 15th season during IPL 2024, having captained the side to a record-equalling fifth title last year.

"There were a lot of rumours about M S Dhoni finishing up last year; that was not the case, ladies and gentlemen. He would be back again.

"Will this be his final season? No one knows. He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends. He keeps running. What an incredible player, what an incredible captain," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

CSK has been a force to reckon with, winning the most number of championships alongside Mumbai Indians and most of its success has been attributed to sticking to the core group of senior players.