Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Down with dengue, chikungunya: Yuzvendra Chahal says after missing SMAT final

Chahal wished his team luck prior to the final, but the result did not go Jharkhand's way.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 16:37 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsYuzvendra Chahal

Follow us on :

Follow Us