Dravid clears the air over non-selection of Ishan, Shreyas for Afghanistan T20Is

However, Kishan might just have felt a bit sidelined after playing just two ODIs and three T20Is between October last year and this January, while India played a total of 14 ODIs and eight T20Is in this period.

In ODIs, KL Rahul was preferred over him for the wicketkeeper-batsman's slot, while in T20Is the management opted to give Jitesh Sharma a go from the fourth T20I at home against the Aussies.

However, Dravid did not rule Kishan out of the India scheme of things.

"He has made himself unavailable for selection. I am sure when he is available (for selection), he will play domestic cricket (and comeback). So that was the case," said Dravid.

But as things stand now, the Jharkhand player will have to play out of his skin to return to India tent. India do not have any more T20Is in their calendar ahead of the World Cup in June, and Kishan's only chance to impress the bigwigs is the upcoming IPL 2024.

But herein too Kishan will have to contend with competition from Rahul as he has expressed his willingness to bat in the middle-order as wicketkeeper batter for Lucknow Supergiants.

Similarly, Shreyas Iyer's non-selection for the T20I series against the Afghans too had given fodder to the player indiscipline talks, but Dravid denied the rumours.