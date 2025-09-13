Menu
Duleep Trophy 2025: Rajat Patidar, Yash Rathod trouble South

After Central’s small but significant batting step on the first day, where they made 50/0, Central continued to take solid strides as they finished 384/5 in 104 overs at stumps.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 19:16 IST
