Duleep Trophy | Jagadeesan puts South Zone in control

Jagadeesan picked his moments to attack and defend to keep North at bay in the final session. Closing in on 150, Jagadeesan will be hoping to convert it into a double and bat North out of the game.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 17:04 IST
West Zone’s Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his century on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2025 second semifinal cricket match between Central Zone and West Zone

Credit: PTI Photo 

Published 04 September 2025, 17:04 IST
Sports NewsCricketDuleep Trophy

