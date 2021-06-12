ECB to review cricketers' social media after racism row

ECB to review players' social media after Robinson's racist, sexist posts

The ECB suspended fast bowler Robinson last week from international cricket pending an investigation after his Twitter posts resurfaced

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 12 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 16:24 ist
The 27-year-old apologised for his "thoughtless and irresponsible" tweets and on Thursday said he will take a short break from cricket. Credit: AFP File Photo

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will review players' social media to address past issues and remind them of their responsibilities, the board said on Saturday, after Ollie Robinson's old sexist and racist tweets came to light last week.

The ECB suspended fast bowler Robinson last week from international cricket pending an investigation after his Twitter posts resurfaced when made his test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

The 27-year-old apologised for his "thoughtless and irresponsible" tweets and on Thursday said he will take a short break from cricket.

Also Read | Suspension fine but let's not be hard on Ollie Robinson if he didn't repeat offensive behaviour: Holding

The ECB said its decision to review players' social media "would not prevent further disciplinary action" in the future if required and that it was determined to be more inclusive.

"The review will be collaborative, and involve other individuals within cricket, including ECB administrators and coaches, as well as players," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/2169241.

"The ECB will now work closely with the Professional Cricketers' Association, Team England Player Partnership and England Women's Player Partnership to agree Terms of Reference, identify independent expertise, and will support those taking part through education and training to complete the process."

Robinson was replaced by Olly Stone for England's second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston, which began earlier on Thursday.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sports
Cricket
England
Racism

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Kamala Harris’ vice presidency is coming into focus

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 