England 281 all out as Pakistan's Abrar takes seven on debut

  Dec 09 2022
England were all out for 281 in their first innings after electing to bat on the opening day of the second test against Pakistan in Multan on Friday.

Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) scored breezy half-centuries for the touring side who are 1-0 up in the three-test series.

For Pakistan, spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 7-114 on his remarkable test debut.

England, who won the opening match in Rawalpindi by 74 runs, are on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

